Telangana Human Rights Panel Seeks Reports on Ranga Reddy Crash

TGHRC takes suo motu cognisance of the accident that killed 19, citing negligence and road safety lapses.

Telangana Bus Accident
People stand next to the passenger bus after a truck loaded with concrete stone chips rammed into it at Chevalla in southern state of Telangana, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Telangana Human Rights Commission sought reports from NHAI and key state departments by December 12.

  • The panel cited repeated accidents and alleged violations of the Right to Life under Article 21 due to poor enforcement and infrastructure.

  • The probe follows Monday’s crash in Ranga Reddy district, where 19 died and over 30 were injured after a lorry collided with a government bus.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the deadly road accident in Ranga Reddy district and sought comprehensive reports from the NHAI and several key government departments, including Transport and Home.

The Commission, headed by its Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, directed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC), the departments of Transport, Home, Mines and Geology and the Collector of Ranga Reddy district submit factual and action-taken reports by 11 AM on December 12.

Police personnel outside a hospital where injured are receiving medical treatment after a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus, in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. - Photo: PTI
19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

BY Outlook News Desk

"The Commission noted recurring accidents and alleged gross negligence in road safety, enforcement failures, and infrastructural delays violating the Right to Life under Article 21," the TGHRC said in a release.

Nineteen people were killed and over 30 suffered injuries when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday. None of the 30 injured people suffered major injuries. They were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

