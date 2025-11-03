National

Head-on Collison Between Truck And Bus In Telangana; 20 Dead

A head-on collision between truck, bus in Telangana on Monday, November 3 has sparked an intense debate on road safety in the State. The bus was carrying 70 passengers out of which at least 20 are dead and 20 more are injured. The PMO has since announced aid for the victims. The incident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with a TGRTC bus. The local politico has called for an urgent investigation and for stricter road safety measures in Telangana.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Telangana Bus Accident
People stand next to the passenger bus after a truck loaded with concrete stone chips rammed into it at Chevalla in southern state of Telangana, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/8
Telangana Bus Accident
Policemen stand next to the passenger bus after a truck loaded with concrete stone chips rammed into it at Chevalla in southern state of Telangana, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
19 killed in accident in Telanganas Ranga Reddy
Relatives mourn at the ambulance carrying a victim of the fatal passenger bus accident in Chevella, in southern state of Telangana, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Chevella-Bijapur Highway Crash
Ranga Reddy: Chevella municipality workers bring the mortal remains of a person who lost his life in a public transport bus accident, at Dr. Mahender Reddy General Hospital in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries in the accident. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
19 Deaths Bus Crash
Rangareddy Bus Accident: Family members of those who died in a public transport bus accident, mourn, outside Dr. Patnam Mahender Reddy General Hospital in Chevella, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Bus Crash Telangana
Police personnel at a hospital where injured are receiving treatment after a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus, in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Bus Accident Updates Telangana
Injured receive medical treatment at a hospital after a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus, in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Rangareddy District Bus Accident
Police personnel outside a hospital where injured are receiving medical treatment after a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus, in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
19 killed in accident in Telangana
Municipal workers carry a victim of the fatal passenger bus accident in Chevalla in southern state of Telangana, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  3. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

  4. Ex-CJI Ramana Alleges Cases Against Family Filed To ‘Intimidate’ Him

  5. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  2. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  4. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  5. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote