HiVoco Education and Learning, an award-winning start-up focusing on imparting Mental and Emotional wellness in Children & Youth, has partnered with Adharshila Observation Home for Boys, Department of Women and Child development and conducted workshops for children, this week.

Over 120 children at the Adharshila Observation Home for Boys participated in the Storytelling & Expressive Arts workshop. The workshop activities focused on building Inner-happiness & Self-confidence along with good-values of Empathy, Patience, Friendship and Team work.

Mr. Pritesh Chothani, Founder & CEO of HiVoco said “HiVoco is on a mission to make Mental and Emotional wellness Accessible & Affordable to every single child of the country. We use Voice-Interactive Storytelling along with Expressive Arts to make mental and emotional wellness fun & engaging. We are thankful to the management of Adharshila Observation Home for Boys to give us an opportunity to partner with the teachers to build a strong foundation in children”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R. K. Yadav, Superintendent of Adharshile Observation Home for Boys, Department of Women and child development said, “There is a continuous effort by our management in rehabilitating & mainstreaming these children through both curricular and extracurricular activities. However, we saw a unique storytelling + expressive arts approach of HiVoco and we were very impressed. We are happy to partner with HiVoco and make our children Happier and more Confident”

In India, children with mental health disorders are mostly undiagnosed and hesitant in seeking help or treatment. According to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in 2019, even before the pandemic, at least 50 million children in India were affected with mental health issues; 80 – 90 per cent have not sought support. It is imperative that more and more start-ups build unique solutions to address this challenge.

About HiVoco

HiVoco is a multi-award winning education company in the Mental & Emotional wellness space. The company has won multiple awards including App Innovation Challenge of MyGov & Ministry of Education, Business World Education’s Best AI-based Edutech company award, Indian Merchant Chamber’s Best Technology in Education Award and so forth.

Pritesh Chothani, is the Founder & CEO of HiVoco. Pritesh has been a successful corporate executive with roles in Coca-Cola India, Radio Mirchi, Whirlpool of India. He has been named Exchange for Media’s Digital 40 Under 40 and Business World Education’s 40 Under 40 Promising Star. He is a father of 2 children. His daughter was diagnosed as ADHD and since then he has been on a mission to help children with Mental and Emotional Wellness.

