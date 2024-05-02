Police Intensify Presence On US Campuses After Violent Clashes | See Pics

A student protester pulls up a crate filled with food and supplies from a balcony of Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University in New York. Early Tuesday, dozens of protesters took over Hamilton Hall, locking arms and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building. Columbia responded by restricting access to campus.
Pro-Palestinian Pasadena City College students walk out of class as they demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas war in Pasadena, California.
Advertisement
A student protester waves a Palestinian flag above Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University in New York. Early Tuesday, dozens of protesters took over Hamilton Hall, locking arms and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building. Columbia responded by restricting access to campus.
Advertisement
Pro-Palestinian protester Mercedes, a student at Southwestern University, raises a fist as she walks out of the Travis County Jail a day after getting arrested at a protest at the University of Texas, in Austin, Texas.
New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus using a tactical vehicle, in New York after a building was taken over by protesters earlier Tuesday.
Advertisement
New York City police officers take people into custody near the Columbia University campus in New York after a building taken over by protesters earlier in the day was cleared, along with a tent encampment.
Advertisement
New York Police escort protesters onto a bus after making arrests during a standoff between police and demonstrators outside the City College of New York in New York.
Advertisement
Pro-Palestinian protesters form a barricade as law enforcement shoots tear gas towards their direction at the University of South Florida MLK Plaza Fountain in Tampa, Florida.
Squares mark a lawn where tents once stood as a person carries a bullhorn and other items away after an encampment protesting the Israel-Hamas war was taken down at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Brown University administrators and leaders of several student groups on Tuesday said a deal would end a protest there by evening. The statements said President Christina Paxson had committed to an October vote by the school's governing board on the students' divestment proposal.
A Pro-Palestinian protester is arrested by law enforcement at the University of South Florida MLK Plaza Fountain in Tampa, Florida.
Law enforcement officers clear an area they deemed an "unlawful assembly" where pro-Palestinian protesters congregated at MLK Plaza at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
Law enforcement officers descend on pro-Palestinian protesters as they congregate at MLK Plaza at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
A student wrapped in and Israeli flag listens to Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on campus at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.