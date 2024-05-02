United States

Police Intensify Presence On US Campuses After Violent Clashes | See Pics

Heavy police presence was witnessed on US university campuses following the forceful removal of weeks-long protests. At the University of California, Los Angeles, numerous police cars patrolled after violent clashes erupted overnight, with counter-protesters attacking a pro-Palestinian encampment. Columbia University in New York City, another protest hub, saw police standby after officers intervened late Tuesday to disband ongoing demonstrations.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: AP/Mary Altaffer, Pool

A student protester pulls up a crate filled with food and supplies from a balcony of Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University in New York. Early Tuesday, dozens of protesters took over Hamilton Hall, locking arms and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building. Columbia responded by restricting access to campus.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP

Pro-Palestinian Pasadena City College students walk out of class as they demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas war in Pasadena, California.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Pool Photo/Mary Altaffer

A student protester waves a Palestinian flag above Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University in New York. Early Tuesday, dozens of protesters took over Hamilton Hall, locking arms and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building. Columbia responded by restricting access to campus.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Pro-Palestinian protester Mercedes, a student at Southwestern University, raises a fist as she walks out of the Travis County Jail a day after getting arrested at a protest at the University of Texas, in Austin, Texas.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle

New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus using a tactical vehicle, in New York after a building was taken over by protesters earlier Tuesday.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle

New York City police officers take people into custody near the Columbia University campus in New York after a building taken over by protesters earlier in the day was cleared, along with a tent encampment.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: AP/Julius Motal

New York Police escort protesters onto a bus after making arrests during a standoff between police and demonstrators outside the City College of New York in New York.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters form a barricade as law enforcement shoots tear gas towards their direction at the University of South Florida MLK Plaza Fountain in Tampa, Florida.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Squares mark a lawn where tents once stood as a person carries a bullhorn and other items away after an encampment protesting the Israel-Hamas war was taken down at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Brown University administrators and leaders of several student groups on Tuesday said a deal would end a protest there by evening. The statements said President Christina Paxson had committed to an October vote by the school's governing board on the students' divestment proposal.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP

A Pro-Palestinian protester is arrested by law enforcement at the University of South Florida MLK Plaza Fountain in Tampa, Florida.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Law enforcement officers clear an area they deemed an "unlawful assembly" where pro-Palestinian protesters congregated at MLK Plaza at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Law enforcement officers descend on pro-Palestinian protesters as they congregate at MLK Plaza at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

A student wrapped in and Israeli flag listens to Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on campus at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.

