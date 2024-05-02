UCL 1st Leg 2nd Semi-Final: Niclas Fullkrug's Goal Gives Borussia Dortmund Edge Against Paris Saint-Germain - In Pics

Dortmund's players greet fans after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's fans cheer for their team during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele misses a scoring chance during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe gestures during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, dribbles the ball past Dortmund's Emre Can, left, during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, is challenged by Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, and Mats Hummels during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic gives instructions during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe go for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's fans cheer for their team prior to the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.