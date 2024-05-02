Football

UCL 1st Leg 2nd Semi-Final: Niclas Fullkrug's Goal Gives Borussia Dortmund Edge Against Paris Saint-Germain - In Pics

Niclas Füllkrug scored and Borussia Dortmund earned a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent a long pass over the top for Füllkrug to control brilliantly with his first touch before firing it past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his next in the 36th minute. The win gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday, when the French champion will need to overturn the result if it’s going to capture Europe’s biggest prize before Kylian Mbappé leaves the club. PSG is under pressure to finally win to the Champions League to justify more than a decade of huge investment from its Qatari owners. Dortmund’s win ensured it qualified for the tournament next season and it gives the Bundesliga five teams in the expanded tournament. Dortmund is assured of finishing at least fifth.