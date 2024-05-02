Football

UCL 1st Leg 2nd Semi-Final: Niclas Fullkrug's Goal Gives Borussia Dortmund Edge Against Paris Saint-Germain - In Pics

Niclas Füllkrug scored and Borussia Dortmund earned a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent a long pass over the top for Füllkrug to control brilliantly with his first touch before firing it past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his next in the 36th minute. The win gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday, when the French champion will need to overturn the result if it’s going to capture Europe’s biggest prize before Kylian Mbappé leaves the club. PSG is under pressure to finally win to the Champions League to justify more than a decade of huge investment from its Qatari owners. Dortmund’s win ensured it qualified for the tournament next season and it gives the Bundesliga five teams in the expanded tournament. Dortmund is assured of finishing at least fifth.

Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's players greet fans after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

1/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's fans cheer for their team during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Advertisement

2/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

PSG's Ousmane Dembele misses a scoring chance during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Advertisement

3/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

PSG's Kylian Mbappe gestures during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

4/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Advertisement

5/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Advertisement

6/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, dribbles the ball past Dortmund's Emre Can, left, during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Advertisement

7/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, is challenged by Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, and Mats Hummels during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

8/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic gives instructions during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

9/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe go for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

10/10
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's fans cheer for their team prior to the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections In Gadchiroli: Gashes In The Red Sand
  2. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  4. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  5. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Kharge's 'Ram VS Shiva' Remark Sparks Row; BJP Likely To Drop Brij Bhushan From Poll Contest
  7. Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned
  8. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures