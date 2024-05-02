National

Day In Pics: May 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 02, 2024

PM Modi campaigns for LS polls in Gujarat Photo: PTI

Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand.

Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani performs rituals during 'Avasan Maiya Puja' ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi.

Preparations for Char Dham Yatra
Preparations for Char Dham Yatra Photo: PTI

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a mock drill, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as part of preparations for the annual 'Char Dham Yatra', in Dehradun.

Dharmendra Pradhan to file nomination for LS polls
Dharmendra Pradhan to file nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur constituency Dharmendra Pradhan with others before filing nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sambalpur district.

Omar Abdullah files nomination for LS polls
Omar Abdullah files nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and candidate from Baramulla constituency Omar Abdullah with others after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Baramulla district.

Aftermath of communal clashes in Manipur
Aftermath of communal clashes in Manipur Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

Kuki woman bringing up her newborn in a relief camp living away from her Meiti Husband.

Pushkar Dhami campaigns in Ranchi
Pushkar Dhami campaigns in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP candidate from Ranchi constituency Sanjay Seth during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.

