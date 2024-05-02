Day In Pics: May 02, 2024

Supporters cheer during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anand.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani performs rituals during 'Avasan Maiya Puja' ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi.
Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conduct a mock drill, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as part of preparations for the annual 'Char Dham Yatra', in Dehradun.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur constituency Dharmendra Pradhan with others before filing nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sambalpur district.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and candidate from Baramulla constituency Omar Abdullah with others after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Baramulla district.
Kuki woman bringing up her newborn in a relief camp living away from her Meiti Husband.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP candidate from Ranchi constituency Sanjay Seth during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.