The Goa Inquisition – A Forgotten Episode

Galileo Galilei (1564-1642), Italian mathematician, astronomer, and physicist, before the Inquisition (ca. 1632). Galileo was put under house arrest, and went blind in 1637. Painting by Robert-Fleury.

