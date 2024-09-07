Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth

However it is the horrific tales and numbers of the genocide that still resonate whenever Rwanda is mentioned. Such was the scale of the tragedy that the UN has designated 7th April every year as the ‘International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda’. The 30th commemoration of the genocide was observed in Kigali on 7th April 2024, known as Kwibuka 30. Several world leaders attended the event and Government of India was represented at the level of Secretary. India also lit up the Qutub Minar on 7th April in the colors of Rwanda to observe the day as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the horrific genocidal violence of 1994. India had also been associated with peace keeping in Rwanda under the UNAMIR (UN Assistance Mission for Rwanda) where a total of 956 Indian peace keepers took part and some sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. There is realization and respect for this in Kigali even today.