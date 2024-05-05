There’s More Than A Bit Of Africa In India

The presence of an Indian Diaspora in Africa is well documented, whether they went as indentured labour, traders, teachers or professionals. However, it surprises many that there is a substantial African Diaspora in India, besides the 24,000 African students who study in India. There are more than 50,000 people of African origin living in parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Telangana. They are called the ‘Siddis’—a North African word for Honorable. Their forefathers were brought to India as slaves, royal bodyguards and for employment in the military and security apparatus of several kingdoms. They were recognised for their bravery and military prowess and made a mark in Indian history. However, their success is also a living testimony to the liberalism, open-mindedness and accepting and assimilating nature of the Indian society in which they lived and thrived as a religious and ethnic minority. Names such as Jamal ud-Din Yakut and Malik Ambar stand out. Yakut was an African Siddi slave turned nobleman who was a close confidant of Razia Sultan the First and only female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. The story of this relationship went beyond court politics and possibly became a tragic love story, of an unmarried queen who relied upon, trusted and possibly fell in love with a black-skinned slave, much to the discomfiture of the nobles and courtiers. It has been immortalised in a 1983 film titled ‘Razia Sultan’, in which the character was played by cine star Dharmendra with Hema Malini as Razia Sultan. Another famous African origin person, Malik Ambar, came to India as a slave from present-day Ethiopia and rose up in the ranks to become the Prime Minister of the Ahmednagar sultanate. He challenged the might of the Mughals and the Bijapur sultans and is widely regarded as a pioneer of guerilla warfare in the Deccan. He is credited with founding the city of Khadki in 1610 that was renamed as Aurangabad by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1653. In 2023, the city has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.