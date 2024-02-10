India- Africa: The Educational Connect

Capacity building – another facet of education- has been a prominent feature of Indian development partnership with Africa. Just in the past two decades, over 37000 African government civil servants have received training in India in various educational / training institutions. Several of them have gone on to occupy high offices in their countries. India has also set up 10 CEITs (Centres for Excellence in IT) in Africa, which have together trained over 57,000 IT graduates and postgraduates. These centres exist in Ghana, Tanzania, Lesotho, Seychelles, Morocco, Namibia, Egypt, and South Africa. Capacity building is not only carried out in civilian courses but also for military officers in various defence and paramilitary/ police institutions of India. The importance of capacity building, including vocational and job-oriented training, cannot be overstated. This formed an important part of the joint statements issued during the state visits by the President of Tanzania in October 2023 and by the President of Kenya in December 2023. Cooperation between the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Open University of Kenya (OUK) to promote distance learning and technology applications in the field of education has opened up further avenues of cooperation between India and Kenya and can be replicated all across the African continent.