UK Families Await DNA Confirmation After Air India 171 Crash, Raise Concerns Over Misidentified Remains

Lawyers urge urgent clarity as British relatives cite mishandling of repatriated remains; India-UK talks held during PM Modi’s visit.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
UK Families, DNA Confirmation, Ahmedabad Air India crash, British families urge transparency
Security personnel at the Air India crash site in Ahmedabad Photo: Getty images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Families in the UK are awaiting DNA confirmation after reports of misidentified remains from the Air India 171 crash that killed 241 people.

  • Legal firm Keystone Law has flagged a 15% error rate in repatriated caskets and urged transparency from Indian investigators on crash evidence.

  • India and the UK discussed the issue during PM Modi’s visit, while Tata Group is reportedly considering a ₹500 crore ex gratia support fund.

British families who lost relatives in the Air India flight AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad are still awaiting formal confirmation of DNA matches, as governments in the UK and India continue discussions over concerns of misidentified and mishandled remains.

Keystone Law, a London-based legal firm representing several bereaved families, said this week that there was now a need for greater urgency in resolving identification issues. The firm has been working alongside aviation experts following the 12 June crash, which killed all 241 people on board, including 52 British nationals.

The issue gained traction after media reports suggested that some of the 12 caskets repatriated to the UK were incorrectly labelled. Two of them were found to be wrongly identified, according to a statement from Keystone Law.

Remains of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 - PTI
MEA Responds To Air India Crash Remains Mix-Up: 'Protocols Were Followed'

BY Outlook News Desk

“Of the 12 caskets repatriated to the UK, two were mislabelled, mishandled and misidentified,” said James Healy-Pratt, Aviation Partner at Keystone Law. “Extrapolated out – with an unacceptable error rate of 15 per cent – that would suggest 40 sets of remains may have been mislabelled, mishandled and misidentified. That is a known unknown, and many of the families’ loved ones have been cremated already.”

According to PTI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India responded to the UK media coverage by insisting that “all mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased.” The MEA added that it was working with British authorities to address the concerns raised.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the UK last week, the issue was raised during bilateral talks with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to PTI, Downing Street confirmed that the Air India crash was discussed following concerns over repatriation procedures.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson - File Photo
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India CEO Says AAIB Preliminary Report Found No Issues

BY Outlook News Desk

“There have been high-level UK–India government talks, as a result of the international media coverage of this problem,” said Healy-Pratt. “It is believed that some matched DNA remains may now have been located in India. Confirmation is awaited.”

An inquest into the deaths of some of the British passengers was opened and adjourned last month by the Senior Coroner in London. Identification procedures are ongoing under UK protocols.

The preliminary report released on 12 July by the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found that both engines of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner appeared to have lost fuel supply shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. Attempts to restart the engines failed, and the aircraft crashed into the grounds of B.J. Medical College, killing 19 people on the ground in addition to all passengers and crew on board.

Keystone Law has also questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the fuel cut-off mechanism and the audio evidence from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

Ambulances take the deceased to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for identification - AP
Air India Crash: DNA samples of 47 Plane Crash Victims Matched With Kin So Far, DGCA Orders Inspections, Air India Announces Compensation, AAIB Probe Underway | Top Developments

BY Outlook News Desk

“The Indian AAIB has this evidence, and has for unexplained reasons not shared this detail with the families of AI 171,” said Healy-Pratt. “The Indian AAIB cannot complain of further speculation when evidence in its possession is not released to the families on a transparent basis.”

The UK’s own Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been granted expert status in the Indian-led inquiry and is currently reviewing the findings of the preliminary report.

Families in the UK have also called for a formal mechanism to allow for independent expert representation in the Indian investigation. According to PTI, the call for greater transparency has been echoed by legal representatives, who say many bereaved relatives are struggling with incomplete information about their loved ones.

Keystone Law further noted reports of a possible financial support scheme being considered by the Tata Group, which owns Air India.

“There is talk of Tata setting up a ₹500 crore fund for all the AI 171 families – which will provide ex gratia support, legally a gift and separate from any court-ordered compensation against Air India or Boeing – of a minimum of ₹1 crore per loved one lost,” said Healy-Pratt. “Families deserve to get details of that support urgently, as legal proceedings take time in India, England, and the United States.”

The legal team has reiterated its appeal for both governments and investigative bodies to prioritise open communication with families, many of whom continue to await the return and identification of their relatives’ remains more than seven weeks after the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball