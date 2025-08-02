UK Families Await DNA Confirmation After Air India 171 Crash, Raise Concerns Over Misidentified Remains

“Of the 12 caskets repatriated to the UK, two were mislabelled, mishandled and misidentified,” said James Healy-Pratt, Aviation Partner at Keystone Law. “Extrapolated out – with an unacceptable error rate of 15 per cent – that would suggest 40 sets of remains may have been mislabelled, mishandled and misidentified. That is a known unknown, and many of the families’ loved ones have been cremated already.”