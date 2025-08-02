UK Families Await DNA Confirmation After Air India 171 Crash, Raise Concerns Over Misidentified Remains

Families in the UK are awaiting DNA confirmation after reports of misidentified remains from the Air India 171 crash that killed 241 people.
Legal firm Keystone Law has flagged a 15% error rate in repatriated caskets and urged transparency from Indian investigators on crash evidence.
India and the UK discussed the issue during PM Modi’s visit, while Tata Group is reportedly considering a ₹500 crore ex gratia support fund.
British families who lost relatives in the Air India flight AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad are still awaiting formal confirmation of DNA matches, as governments in the UK and India continue discussions over concerns of misidentified and mishandled remains.
Keystone Law, a London-based legal firm representing several bereaved families, said this week that there was now a need for greater urgency in resolving identification issues. The firm has been working alongside aviation experts following the 12 June crash, which killed all 241 people on board, including 52 British nationals.
The issue gained traction after media reports suggested that some of the 12 caskets repatriated to the UK were incorrectly labelled. Two of them were found to be wrongly identified, according to a statement from Keystone Law.
“Of the 12 caskets repatriated to the UK, two were mislabelled, mishandled and misidentified,” said James Healy-Pratt, Aviation Partner at Keystone Law. “Extrapolated out – with an unacceptable error rate of 15 per cent – that would suggest 40 sets of remains may have been mislabelled, mishandled and misidentified. That is a known unknown, and many of the families’ loved ones have been cremated already.”
According to PTI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India responded to the UK media coverage by insisting that “all mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased.” The MEA added that it was working with British authorities to address the concerns raised.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the UK last week, the issue was raised during bilateral talks with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. According to PTI, Downing Street confirmed that the Air India crash was discussed following concerns over repatriation procedures.
“There have been high-level UK–India government talks, as a result of the international media coverage of this problem,” said Healy-Pratt. “It is believed that some matched DNA remains may now have been located in India. Confirmation is awaited.”
An inquest into the deaths of some of the British passengers was opened and adjourned last month by the Senior Coroner in London. Identification procedures are ongoing under UK protocols.
The preliminary report released on 12 July by the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found that both engines of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner appeared to have lost fuel supply shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. Attempts to restart the engines failed, and the aircraft crashed into the grounds of B.J. Medical College, killing 19 people on the ground in addition to all passengers and crew on board.
Keystone Law has also questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the fuel cut-off mechanism and the audio evidence from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).
“The Indian AAIB has this evidence, and has for unexplained reasons not shared this detail with the families of AI 171,” said Healy-Pratt. “The Indian AAIB cannot complain of further speculation when evidence in its possession is not released to the families on a transparent basis.”
The UK’s own Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been granted expert status in the Indian-led inquiry and is currently reviewing the findings of the preliminary report.
Families in the UK have also called for a formal mechanism to allow for independent expert representation in the Indian investigation. According to PTI, the call for greater transparency has been echoed by legal representatives, who say many bereaved relatives are struggling with incomplete information about their loved ones.
Keystone Law further noted reports of a possible financial support scheme being considered by the Tata Group, which owns Air India.
“There is talk of Tata setting up a ₹500 crore fund for all the AI 171 families – which will provide ex gratia support, legally a gift and separate from any court-ordered compensation against Air India or Boeing – of a minimum of ₹1 crore per loved one lost,” said Healy-Pratt. “Families deserve to get details of that support urgently, as legal proceedings take time in India, England, and the United States.”
The legal team has reiterated its appeal for both governments and investigative bodies to prioritise open communication with families, many of whom continue to await the return and identification of their relatives’ remains more than seven weeks after the crash.
(With inputs from PTI)