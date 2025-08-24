Sunil Gavaskar Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium, MCA Museum Opens

"I've stopped playing cricket for more than almost 40 years. But I was discussing with Cheteshwar Pujara in one of the last days of the Oval Game, that I think it is very difficult to get detached from the team. You might not be in that changing room, but your heart is in that changing room. Your feelings are in that changing room. And the emotion comes out every time India wins. Also, when India doesn't do well," he noted.