Sunil Gavaskar Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium, MCA Museum Opens

Celebrating a cricketing icon: Sunil Gavaskar's statue was unveiled at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, commemorating his legendary career and historic milestone of 10,000 Test runs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunil-Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar poses alongside his new statue Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar's statue unveiled at Wankhede Stadium.

  • It celebrates his historic achievement of 10,000 Test runs

  • MCA Museum opens to the public on September 22Gavaskar reflects on his emotional ties to Indian cricket

  • Ajinkya Naik acknowledges Gavaskar's pivotal moments in cricket

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, expressed he was 'overwhelmed' after his statue was unveiled at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in Mumbai on Saturday (August 23, 2025). "I am actually at a loss for words because I am overwhelmed by this unique honour," the batting great said.

The statue was unveiled during the inauguration of the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The ceremony saw the presence of former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) president Sharad Pawar. The museum is set to open to the general public on September 22, 2025.

Gavaskar remarked, "It doesn't happen to everybody that there is a statue just outside the museum where there is going to be so much more footfall."

He reflected on his long association with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

"The Mumbai Cricket Association, I've said in the past, is like my mother, (it) held my hand when I was beginning with cricket at the school's level, playing for Bombay schools," the 76-year-old said. "Thereafter as well, for Ranji Trophy etc. It's been absolutely just a privilege and an honour and a blessing to be able to play for Mumbai and I never ever dreamt that it would come to this."

Statue Celebrates 10,000 Test Runs Milestone

Gavaskar’s statue commemorates his historic achievement as the first-ever player in Test cricket to score 10,000 runs, a milestone he reached during the Ahmedabad Test against Pakistan in March 1987.

Reflecting on that moment, he said, "It took me back to that particular time when that ball was bowled and I got to the 10,000th run so yes, it brought back very good memories.

"This is an honour for all those with whom I played cricket in my Bhagirathi (Bai) building (during childhood in Mumbai's Tardeo), then at the school level, at the club (level), in the Ranji Trophy team and in Test cricket," and added.

"Had I not played cricket with them all, today, this statue won’t have been possible. I would not have reached here without the support I got from so many players in the dressing room."

MCA president Ajinkya Naik noted, "I asked him which are his favourite moments in Indian cricket. He shared few pictures with me. I think this was the best moment for him as well as for Mumbai and Indian cricket."

The museum will also display two of Gavaskar’s caps -- one from Mumbai and another from Dadar Union Sports Club.

Sunil Gavaskar speaks on India playing Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025. - File
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gavaskar Reflects On His Emotional Ties To Cricket

Gavaskar spoke about his enduring emotional attachment to Indian cricket, recalling a moment during a recent England tour when a young Shubman Gill and his teammates fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw. "Look, every time India wins, it's an emotional time," he said.

"I've stopped playing cricket for more than almost 40 years. But I was discussing with Cheteshwar Pujara in one of the last days of the Oval Game, that I think it is very difficult to get detached from the team. You might not be in that changing room, but your heart is in that changing room. Your feelings are in that changing room. And the emotion comes out every time India wins. Also, when India doesn't do well," he noted.

Gavaskar affirmed, "Heart is still in that Indian dressing room", underscoring his undying passion for the game.

He also lauded the MCA as a beacon for other cricketing bodies, remarking, "Mumbai cricket has always been the beacon for the other associations. Many things that Mumbai does have been followed by other associations and (they are) trying to get to the standard that Mumbai has. The standard has levelled up considerably which is fantastic news for Indian cricket. But still, Mumbai keeps on winning, keeps on getting to the semifinals and final."

Dadar Union Cap And Historic Victory Over Australia

Gavaskar recalled his early cricketing days and the lessons imparted by Dadar Union Sports Club. He said, "Dadar Union taught me so much about the fact that the game is bigger than the individual, (and) that, you do not take the game for granted, (and) that you have to keep on giving back to the game."

He continued, "But that cap was worn on the day we (India) beat Australia in 1981 (by 59 runs in third Test on 1980-81 tour) when Kapil (Dev) came in at Melbourne and took five wickets (5/28). He was unwell the previous day. He took painkilling injections and he came on to bowl."

Adding further details, he remarked, "It was a touch and go situation -- I am superstitious, as you probably know from now -- I had my Dadar Union cap, which was lucky. That is the reason I wore that cap that day — not the India cap — because they had to score some 60-80 runs and then they had lost three wickets."

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Delhi High Court Orders Blocking of Sci-Hub, Sci-Net And Mirror Websites In Copyright Infringement Case

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. Voter Rights Yatra Gains Traction In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Elections 

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala