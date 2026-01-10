Neeraj Chopra, Coach Jan Zelezny End Partnership After One Season

Neeraj Chopra's partnership with Jan Zelezny began in November 2024
Indian said the alliance gave him completely new "toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives"
Double Olympic medallist did not specify any reason for the split
Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday (January 10, 2026) confirmed that his alliance with Czech coach Jan Zelezny had come to an end. The partnership, which began in November 2024, thus concluded after only one season, with the Indian not specifying any reason for the split.
Chopra said the stint with Zelezny, a three-time Olympic and World javelin throw champion and the world record holder, was marked by "progress, respect, and a shared love for the sport." Under the legend's guidance, Neeraj had breached the 90m barrier in 2025.
Talking about their work together, the 28-year-old said that learning directly from someone he had admired since childhood was a dream come true and gave him a completely new "toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives".
Chopra said: "Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together."
"What I'm most proud about is the friendship I've built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met," he added.
Zelezny, 59, also spoke fondly on the collaboration and the progress they made. "Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I'm glad we met and were able to work together, that I got him to break the 90-metre barrier for the first time.
"Apart from the World Championships, he finished at worst second and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo significantly affected his chances," he was quoted as saying in a media release.
The javelin throw titan further said that Chopra has huge potential in the years to come. "Our relationship is very positive also on the human side and we will continue to stay in touch, we will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on vacation with our families in Europe or India," Zelezny added.
Neeraj To Take Lead Of Coaching Direction
Going forward, Chopra plans to take the initiative in shaping his own coaching direction. "I'm looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon," Chopra said.
"At the same time, I'm especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028," he added.
Chopra had ended up eighth in the world event after the 90m high achieved in the Doha Diamond League.