Neeraj Chopra To Be Coached By Javelin Legend Jan Zelezny

Czech World Record Holder Comes On Board As Chopra's New Coach Ahead Of 2025 Season

A young Neeraj Chopra with javelin legend Jan Zelezny Photo: X/IIS
Double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, announced the start of an exciting new chapter in his career, partnering with Javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who comes on board as his new coach. (More Sports News)

Zelezný, a three-time Olympic and World champion and the current world record holder, has long been an idol to Chopra.

“Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched. It’s an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Chopra, following the announcement.

Under Zelezny's guidance, Neeraj is eager to deepen his technical mastery and build on the successes that have defined his career.

The collaboration also symbolises a fusion of generations, with the young champion drawing inspiration and expertise from what many consider the greatest javelin thrower of all time.

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will have a new coach. - Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
Neeraj Chopra: Star Athlete To Head To South Africa For Off-Season Training Later This Month

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I have already spoken about Neeraj as a great talent many years ago. When I saw him early in his career, I realised great possibilities for top results. I also said that if I should start to coach somebody from outside Czechia, my first choice would be Neeraj. I like his story and I see big potential, as he is young and able to improve. There have been many athletes contacting me for coaching, so for me to take this up means that it is a great honour to have him in my team.

"We are getting to know each other more closely and will start in person at a traditional winter camp in South Africa. I believe in his progress, especially in the technical aspect, so that he can continue achieving top positions at the main championships,” said Zelezny.

Zelezny, a Gold medalist at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, has five of the top ten best throws of all time, and broke the world record on four occasions en route to claiming the current undisputed mark of 98.48m, in Germany, in 1996.

Jan was coach of both other medalists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vítezslav Vesely (bronze) when Chopra won Gold at Tokyo 2020, and has also coached two-time Olympic Champion and three-time World Champion Barbora Spotakova.

