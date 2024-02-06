Mozambique Diary

A Fraught History

Mozambique, like other countries of East Africa, has had a historic Hindu trading community that arrived some 500 years before the arrival of Vasco Da Gama, powered by geography and monsoon winds. Vasco Da Gama, who is credited with discovering the first naval route to India, was guided by a Gujarati sailor after he rounded the Cape of Good Hope. Under able guidance, his fleet took only 23 days to cross the Indian Ocean and reach Calicut from Malindi in Kenya. His fleet had carried padrões (stone pillars) to be erected as marks of discovery in various places. Malindi hosts one such pillar. However, the return journey from India, made against adverse monsoon winds, took 132 days, and he ended up in Somalia having lost half his men. Eager to get to the familiar waters of the Atlantic, he rushed down the African coast, but stopped in Mozambique where he wanted to set up another landmark pillar. Sadly, it was the time of the year when the Eastern coast of Africa is lashed by heavy rains: his crew could not light a fire for melting the lead to fix the pillar and, therefore, Mozambique remained without a padrõe.