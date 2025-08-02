HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to Be Announced Soon: Know How to Check and Download

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to release the HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 soon on its official website. Students who appeared for the compartment exams conducted for Class 10 in July 2025 can check their scores shortly once the results are announced. These exams offer a second chance to candidates who were unable to qualify in one or more subjects during the main board exams.
Thousands of students across Haryana appeared in the HBSE Compartment Exam 2025 Class 10 with the hope of improving their academic record and continuing their higher education without delay. Once declared, the Haryana Board 10th compartment results 2025 will be available online in PDF or marksheet format.
HBSE Result 2025: How to check Haryana Board 10th compartment results
Students can follow the steps below to access their HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 download online:
Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education: bseh.org.in
Click on the “Results” section on the homepage
Select “HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025” from the list
Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields
Submit the information to view your result
Download and print the marksheet for future reference
Candidates are advised to verify the details printed on the result carefully.
HBSE 10th Compartment Results 2025: Steps to check via SMS
In case of heavy traffic or server issues, students can also check the Haryana Supplementary Results 2025 Class 10 via SMS:
Open the SMS application on your phone
Type the message in this format: RESULTHB10<space>ROLL NUMBER
Send it to 56263
You will receive your HBSE Compartment Result 2025 Class 10 on your mobile number
This method is useful for students in remote areas or those facing internet connectivity issues.
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Details mentioned
After downloading the Haryana Board 10th Compartment Results 2025, students should cross-check the following information on their marksheet:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subjects appeared in the compartment exam
Marks obtained (subject-wise and total)
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Board remarks, if any
Any discrepancy in the result should be reported to the Haryana Board of Secondary Education immediately.
Students are advised to keep a copy of the result safe until they receive the original marksheet from their respective schools.