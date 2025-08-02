JK NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List Released, Counselling Begins Soon

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list. Candidates who appeared for the exam from Jammu and Kashmir can now check their names in the list.
Those whose names appear in the JK NEET UG 2025 merit list are eligible to participate in the counselling process. They can choose their preferred colleges and courses based on their ranks.
JK NEET UG 2025 Merit List: How to Check
To check your name in the merit list-
Click on the “Notifications” section.
Find and click on “The Provisional Merit List (PML) of NEET-UG-2025”.
Download the PDF and search using your roll number or name.
The merit list includes details like name, roll number, gender, category, NEET rank and score, and UT rank.
Note: 80 applications have been rejected due to low scores.
If you find any error or are not satisfied with your details, you can submit a written application at BOPEE’s offices in Jammu or Srinagar by August 4, 2025. No emails or WhatsApp messages will be accepted.
JK NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Candidates with missing documents like domicile certificate, date of birth proof, Class 12 marks card, or category certificate have been included provisionally. But they must submit all required documents physically by August 4, 2025 (2 PM) to stay eligible.
A separate list for the sports category has also been released. The final merit in this category will be calculated using a 60:40 ratio of NEET score and sports performance.
For instance, Mansha Iqbal Kelam (Roll No. 2501205401) is listed under the EWS category.
Stay tuned for the full jkbopee counselling schedule on the official site.