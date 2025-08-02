JK NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List Released, Counselling Begins Soon

JK NEET UG 2025 Merit List: How to Check

To check your name in the merit list-

Visit the official website: jkbopee.gov.in

Click on the “Notifications” section.

Find and click on “The Provisional Merit List (PML) of NEET-UG-2025”.

Download the PDF and search using your roll number or name.

Direct link to check the PDF

The merit list includes details like name, roll number, gender, category, NEET rank and score, and UT rank.

Note: 80 applications have been rejected due to low scores.

If you find any error or are not satisfied with your details, you can submit a written application at BOPEE’s offices in Jammu or Srinagar by August 4, 2025. No emails or WhatsApp messages will be accepted.