UP Board Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended for Class 10 and 12

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date for UP Board exams 2026 registration for both class 10 and class 12 students. Earlier, the deadline was set for August, but now students have time until September 1, 2025 to complete the registration and pay their exam fees. This decision comes as a relief to many schools and students who needed extra time to finish the process.