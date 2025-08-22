UP Board Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended for Class 10 and 12

As per the revised UP Board registration schedule, schools must upload students' academic details and exam fee information on the official UP Board website by September 6, 2025.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
UP Board Exams 2026
UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date for UP Board exams 2026 registration for both class 10 and class 12 students. Earlier, the deadline was set for August, but now students have time until September 1, 2025 to complete the registration and pay their exam fees. This decision comes as a relief to many schools and students who needed extra time to finish the process.

UP Board Registration Schedule

As per the revised UP Board registration schedule, schools are required to upload students’ details, including academic information and UP Board exam fee details, on the official UP Board website (upmsp.edu.in) by September 6, 2025. Verification of the uploaded data will take place between September 7 and September 11, 2025. After this stage, no edits will be allowed.

A correction window will then open from September 12 to September 20, 2025, allowing principals to make necessary changes. Finally, schools must submit hard copies of student photographs and nominal rolls to the District Inspector’s office by September 30, 2025.

How to Register for UP Board Exam 2026

UP Boards Class 10 Registration

Students appearing for the UPMSP UP Board Class 10 exams in 2026 must ensure their schools complete the UP Boards class 10 registration process within the given timeline. Schools will enter details such as name, parents’ information, subjects, and photographs into the official portal. Payment of exam fees must be done through a computer-generated challan by September 1, 2025.

UP Boards Class 12 Registration

Similarly, students preparing for the UPMSP UP Board 12 registration should check with their schools to confirm fee submission and data entry. The UP Boards class 12 registration process also follows the same timeline, with data verification, corrections, and final submission of records happening as per the revised schedule.

The extension of deadlines for UP Boards 2026 registration provides students and schools with more time to avoid mistakes and ensure smooth enrollment. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools and keep track of updates on the UP Board website to complete all steps correctly and on time.

