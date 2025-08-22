NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets to be Released Soon

How to Check NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheets

Once released, candidates can access the NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets through the official NBEMS portal. To check:

Visit the official NBEMS website. Navigate to the NEET PG 2025 section. Click on the link for the answer key and response sheets. Enter your login credentials, including your roll number and password. Download and review your answer key and response sheet.

Please note that the exact date and time for the release of the answer key and response sheets have not been specified yet. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates.