Andhra Pradesh DSC 2025 Merit List Released for Teacher Recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee has officially released the Andhra Pradesh DSC Merit List 2025 on August 22, 2025, marking a crucial milestone for thousands of teaching aspirants across the state. This comprehensive merit list contains the names of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification for 16,347 teaching positions under the Mega DSC 2025 recruitment drive.
AP DSC 2025
The AP DSC 2025 exam was held from June 6 to July 6, 2025, with over 3.12 lakh candidates appearing for computer-based tests across Andhra Pradesh. The drive aims to fill 16,347 teaching vacancies, including School Assistants (7,725), Secondary Grade Teachers (6,371), Trained Graduate Teachers (1,781), Post Graduate Teachers (286), Physical Education Teachers (132), and Principals (52), making it one of the state’s largest teacher recruitment efforts in recent years.
AP DSC Merit List 2025
The AP DSC Merit List 2025 has been prepared based on a comprehensive weightage system that combines performance from two key assessments. The merit calculation follows a specific formula where 80% weightage is given to the Teacher Recruitment Test (DSC examination) scores, while 20% weightage is allocated to the AP Teacher Eligibility Test scores.
This merit list is available in district-wise and subject-wise format, enabling candidates to easily locate their names and verify their selection status. The list includes essential details such as candidate names, hall ticket numbers, categories, marks obtained, and merit positions.
According to M V Krishna Reddy, convenor of Mega DSC-2025, the examinations were conducted with complete technical safeguards and transparency, and candidates were provided multiple opportunities to correct their TET marks to ensure no deserving candidate was overlooked.
How to Check AP DSC Merit List 2025
Candidates can access their AP DSC Merit List 2025 status by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in
Step 2: Look for the "AP DSC Merit List 2025" or "Merit List/Result 2025" link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on "Candidate Login" and enter your registration ID (username) and password
Step 4: Enter the security code/captcha as displayed
Step 5: Click on "Login" to access your dashboard
Step 6: Navigate to "Services" and select "AP DSC Merit List 2025"
Step 7: Your merit status will be displayed on screen
Step 8: Download and print the merit list for future reference
The merit list is available in PDF format and can be downloaded directly from the candidate portal. Candidates are advised to take multiple printouts as these documents will be required during the certificate verification process.
AP DSC Selection Process
The AP DSC Selection Process ensures merit-based recruitment through the following stages:
Merit List Preparation: Final scores are calculated by combining 80% of DSC exam marks with 20% of AP TET marks.
Certificate Verification: Candidates in the merit list must attend verification on August 21–22, 2025, conducted by district committees.
Required Documents: Originals and photocopies of educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable), Aadhaar card, TET marks card, sports certificates (if any), and photographs must be submitted.
Document Upload: All documents must also be uploaded to the official website before physical verification.
Final Selection & Posting: The final list will be released by the first week of September 2025, and posting orders will follow by the second week of September 2025 for government, ZP, and MPP schools.