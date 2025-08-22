Andhra Pradesh DSC 2025 Merit List Released for Teacher Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Look for the "AP DSC Merit List 2025" or "Merit List/Result 2025" link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on "Candidate Login" and enter your registration ID (username) and password

Step 4: Enter the security code/captcha as displayed

Step 5: Click on "Login" to access your dashboard

Step 6: Navigate to "Services" and select "AP DSC Merit List 2025"

Step 7: Your merit status will be displayed on screen

Step 8: Download and print the merit list for future reference