CAT 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online for India’s Top MBA Entrance Exam

CAT 2025: The CAT 2025 registration process has officially begun today, August 1, 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue MBA and postgraduate management programs at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in India can now apply online. The registration window will remain open until September 13, 2025 (5:00 PM). This year’s CAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025, across various cities in India.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most competitive national-level entrance exams, attracting over three lakh aspirants each year. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements and submit their application well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.
CAT 2025 Eligibility: Who can apply?
As per the official guidelines, the CAT 2025 eligibility criteria are as follows:
Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates).
Final-year students of a Bachelor’s degree program can also apply, provided they complete their degree requirements by June 2026.
There is no age limit for appearing in the CAT exam.
It is important to note that meeting the minimum eligibility does not guarantee admission; candidates must also perform well in the exam and subsequent selection rounds.
CAT 2025 Application Form: Documents Required
Before starting the CAT 2025 application form, candidates should keep the following documents ready in scanned format:
Class 10 and 12 marksheets
Graduation degree or final-year certificate
Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, etc.)
Passport-size photograph (white background, max 80 KB)
Scanned signature (max 80 KB)
Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD), if applicable
Work experience documents (if applicable)
These documents must be uploaded in the prescribed format during the CAT 2025 registration process.
CAT 2025 Exam Fees
The CAT 2025 exam fees vary based on the candidate’s category:
General/EWS/NC-OBC: ₹2,400
SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,200
Fees must be paid online using credit/debit cards, UPI, or net banking. The application will be considered complete only after successful payment.
CAT 2025 Registration: Key Highlights
Registration Start Date: August 1, 2025 (10:00 AM)
Last Date to Apply: September 13, 2025 (5:00 PM)
Admit Card Release: November 5, 2025
CAT Exam Date: November 30, 2025
Mode of Exam: Computer-based
Test Slots: Three sessions in a day
A short correction window will be available after the registration ends to allow candidates to make minor changes in their form.
How to Register for CAT 2025 Exam?
Here’s how to complete the CAT 2025 registration process:
Visit the official website (iimcat.ac.in)
Register as a new user by entering your name, mobile number, email, and date of birth
Verify via OTP and receive your login credentials
Log in and fill out the CAT 2025 application form including personal, academic, and work experience details
Choose up to six test cities as preferences
Upload the necessary documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Download the confirmation page for future reference
Early registration is highly recommended to avoid technical issues near the deadline.