CAT 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online for India’s Top MBA Entrance Exam

CAT 2025 Eligibility: Who can apply?

As per the official guidelines, the CAT 2025 eligibility criteria are as follows:

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates).

Final-year students of a Bachelor’s degree program can also apply, provided they complete their degree requirements by June 2026.

There is no age limit for appearing in the CAT exam.

It is important to note that meeting the minimum eligibility does not guarantee admission; candidates must also perform well in the exam and subsequent selection rounds.