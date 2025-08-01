KCET Seat Allotment 2025 Round 1 Result Out Now

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, August 1. Candidates who took part in the KCET counselling can now check their KCET 2025 seat allotment round 1 result on the official KEA website .
How to Check KCET Seat Allotment 2025
To check the KCET seat allotment 2025, follow these simple steps:
Go to the official website
Click on the link “KCET provisional allotment for round 1”
Enter your CET number and password
Your KCET 2025 seat allotment result will appear
Take a screenshot for your reference
This is just the provisional allotment. The final round 1 allotment result will be out on August 2, 2025.
Process After KCET Seat Allotment Result 2025
Once the final result is released, candidates will have to choose one of the following options: freeze, float, or surrender. This can be done from August 4 to 7, 2025.
If you're not happy with your provisional allotment, you can raise an objection. Email your concerns to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 11 am on August 2, 2025.
This round is important. Your decision here will affect your admission process. So, take your time and decide wisely.
Keep an eye on the official website for updates and next steps.