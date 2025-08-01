Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife, Fakes Robbery In Bareilly

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and staging a robbery.
The investigation revealed that he acted under pressure from a woman he had secretly married.
Police recovered the murder weapon and stolen items based on the accused's confession.
The accused, Om Saran (38), and a co-accused, Mannat, with whom he was in a relationship, have both been sent to judicial custody. Police said the investigation began after contradictions were found in Saran’s initial statement, which led authorities to examine his call records. These revealed frequent communication with Mannat, leading to further inquiry.
Anurag Arya, Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) stated that the case was identified as a conspiracy.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma, the accused initially claimed that on July 31, he and his wife, Amarvati, were attacked near Kanthari village by unidentified persons while riding a motorcycle. He alleged the attackers stole jewellery and cash and assaulted his wife, leading to her death, as per PTI.
An FIR was registered based on Saran’s written complaint. However, during questioning, he confessed to planning the incident with his partner Mannat. He told police that his alleged partner, Mannat had pressured him to end his marriage if he wished to continue their relationship.
On July 30, Saran took his wife on a visit to Purnagiri and later stopped at his in-laws’ house in Motipur, where he borrowed a motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon, identified as a ‘banka’.
Around 12:15 a.m. near Kanthari village, Saran attacked his wife. To simulate a robbery, he removed her jewellery and cash, concealed them in bushes, and then called relatives to arrange an ambulance, pretending to seek help, as reported by PTI.
Police recovered the weapon, jewellery, and cash during the investigation. A mobile phone was seized.
Saran has been booked under sections 103 (murder), 230 (fabricating false evidence), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 240 (giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).