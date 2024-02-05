Law Of No Returns

While the freedom of religion and right to not just practice, but propagate religion must be strongly protected in a secular democracy, it is also important to bear in mind that a number of social evils take refuge as religious custom. These may be evils such as sati, slavery, devadasi, dowry, triple talaq, child marriage or any other. To seek their protection under law as religion would be a great folly. These practices neither conform with the basic tenets of human rights nor are they essential to religion. The commission recorded an interesting observation, “Our consultations with women’s groups suggest that religious identity is important to women, and personal laws along with language, culture etc often constitute a part of this identity and as an expression of ‘freedom of religion’.”