Uniformly Diverse

Today, the UCC is once again doing the rounds as political parties are firming up their election strategy for the impending Lok Sabha and state polls. But the inherent questions that have plagued the UCC over decades still remain unanswered. Can we have uniform personal laws for 1.4 billion people, who belong to different religions and castes, not to mention the vast tribal communities who have their own customs and codes? The Law Commission said in 2018 that a UCC is neither necessary nor desirable, even though the UCC is mentioned in the Directive Principles of State Policy. The Supreme Court has repeatedly evaded a judgment in its favour, and put the onus on Parliament to enact a UCC.