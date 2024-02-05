Gender Journey

However, women’s movements have been largely confined to their position that what the country needs is not a UCC, but reforms within the personal laws. “The CPI (M) believes in the basic principle of equality between all citizens, and between men and women. In the given circumstances, the goal of equality can be, at best, realised through the route of reform in all personal laws—precisely the way forward suggested by the Law Commission report in 2018,” says Brinda Karat, the former general secretary of AIDWA and the Polit Bureau member of the CPI(M). She alleges that the Modi Government is going ahead with the idea of UCC even at the cost of ignoring the Law Commission recommendations. “The 21st Law Commission, appointed by the Modi government with an express mandate to provide recommendations for UCC, categorically stated, in its 2018 report, that a UCC is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage,” says Karat. “Gender Just Codes for all communities, through reform in personal laws with consultation, is the best way forward,” she says.