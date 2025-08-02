Coolie trailer released on August 2
Rajinikanth exudes a classy and massy avatar in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film
The action drama will hit theatres on August 14, 2025
It also stars Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan among others
Superstar Rajinikanth is back and how! The much-anticipated Coolie trailer was launched today (August 2) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, amidst huge fanfare. As expected, the trailer does not disappoint. The cast, including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and captain of the ship Lokesh Kanagaraj, graced the grand event.
Thalaivar fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a sneak peek into the high-octane trailer, and they are delighted to see their favourite star owning the screen yet again with his swag, acting skills and presence. The action-packed thriller promises to be a riveting cinematic spectacle, and with a stellar cast, one can expect major fireworks on the big screen.
Coolie trailer
With captivating visuals and an intriguing storyline, Coolie is set against the backdrop of watch and gold smuggling. The magnetic power of the 74-year-old Rajinikanth is unmatchable in the trailer.
Soubin Shahir surprises us with his impeccable performance, while Nagarjuna goes all guns blazing. We also get a glimpse of Aamir, ready for action. There are also a few emotional and comic scenes in the 3-minute and two-second trailer.
Coolie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj are part of the technical crew. Action choreography is done by Anbariv. It has been produced by Sun Pictures, reportedly with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores.
The scenes are elevated by Ravichander's stunning score, while Gangadharan has also done a terrific job with the camera work.
Upendra, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy are also part of the cast.
The action thriller will arrive in theatres on August 14, 2025.
For the unversed, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's return to the screen after his 2024 film Vettaiyan.