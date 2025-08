Football

Rodrigo De Paul Excited For Chance To Play Alongside Lionel Messi At Inter Miami

Rodrigo De Paul has enjoyed years of playing alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina, but the star midfielder said that for a long time, he’s dreamed of playing on the same club with his good friend. So when Messi joined Inter Miami of Major League Soccer in 2023, De Paul started paying attention. Then co-owner David Beckham approached De Paul with the idea of joining Inter Miami, and the 31-year-old made the choice to be a part of a league that intrigued him. “I want to be part of (Inter Miami) and set a precedent so that players don’t come here only for the end of their careers,” De Paul said Friday (August 1, 2025) at an introductory news conference, one week after he officially signed with Inter Miami on loan. The loan will run through the end of the 2025 MLS season and includes an option to make the transfer permanent through the 2029 season.