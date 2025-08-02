Day In Pics: August 02, 2025

People shift their belongings as they wade through an area inundated with the swollen Ganga river water, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
Visitors take pictures at the Jonha Waterfalls, also known as Gautamdhara Falls, during the ongoing monsoon season, in Ranchi.
People at an area inundated with the swollen Ganga river amid monsoon season, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
An aerial view of a residential area inundated with swollen Ganga river at Salori area, in Prayagraj.
A damaged bus at the site after it skidded off the highway with passengers onboard while on its way from Manjakote area in Rajouri district, J&K.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon the former’s arrival to address a public meeting, in Varanasi district.
India's ambassador to Spain Dinesh K. Patnaik along with senior officials from Indian Air Force poses for a group picture while receiving the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville, Spain.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's Annual Legal Conclave, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects at a public meeting, in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen.
Security personnel stand guard amid an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Akhal area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Police personnel during an investigation after two were left injured in an alleged firing at Nizamuddin area, in New Delhi.
The site after a portion of an old building collapsed, at Kankurgachi area in Kolkata.
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Varun Choudhary and other members being detained by the police during their protest demanding the restoration of fellowships and scholarships for SC, ST, OBC, minority and marginalized students, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Congress members stage a protest against the Meerut Municipal Corporation, in Meerut, UP.
Two nuns from Kerala, who were arrested on the charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, being welcomed after they were released from Durg Central Jail after a special court granted them bail, in Durg, Chhattisgarh.
Agitators during a protest by nuns, priests, Christian leaders and supporters against the arrest of two Kerala nuns on allegations of forcible conversion and trafficking in Chhattisgarh, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
India's batter Akash Deep celebrates his half century during the third day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England.