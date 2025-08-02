National

Day In Pics: August 02, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 02, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ganga river inundates an area in Mirzapur
Ganga river inundates an area in Mirzapur | Photo: PTI

People shift their belongings as they wade through an area inundated with the swollen Ganga river water, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

2/19
Jonha waterfall in spate amid monsoon season in Ranchi
Jonha waterfall in spate amid monsoon season in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

Visitors take pictures at the Jonha Waterfalls, also known as Gautamdhara Falls, during the ongoing monsoon season, in Ranchi.

3/19
Swollen Ganga river due to heavy rainfall in Varanasi
Swollen Ganga river due to heavy rainfall in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

People at an area inundated with the swollen Ganga river amid monsoon season, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

4/19
Floods in Prayagraj
Floods in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

An aerial view of a residential area inundated with swollen Ganga river at Salori area, in Prayagraj.

5/19
Bus skids off highway in J&Ks Rajouri
Bus skids off highway in J&K's Rajouri | Photo: PTI

A damaged bus at the site after it skidded off the highway with passengers onboard while on its way from Manjakote area in Rajouri district, J&K.

6/19
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon the former’s arrival to address a public meeting, in Varanasi district.

7/19
IAFs military transport aircraft reaches Spain
IAF's military transport aircraft reaches Spain | Photo: @IndiainSpain on X via PTI

India's ambassador to Spain Dinesh K. Patnaik along with senior officials from Indian Air Force poses for a group picture while receiving the last of the 16 Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft at the Airbus Defence and Space assembly line in Seville, Spain.

8/19
Congress Annual Legal Conclave
Congress' Annual Legal Conclave | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's Annual Legal Conclave, in New Delhi.

9/19
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi in Varanasi | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects at a public meeting, in Varanasi.

10/19
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi in Varanasi | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates a beneficiary during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects at a public meeting, in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen.

11/19
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-Ks Kulgam
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard amid an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Akhal area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

12/19
Firing at Nizamuddin area in New Delhi
Firing at Nizamuddin area in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Police personnel during an investigation after two were left injured in an alleged firing at Nizamuddin area, in New Delhi.

13/19
Congress Annual Legal Conclave
Congress' Annual Legal Conclave | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Annual Legal Conclave, in New Delhi.

14/19
Old buildings portion collapses in Kolkata
Old building's portion collapses in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

The site after a portion of an old building collapsed, at Kankurgachi area in Kolkata.

15/19
NSUI protest in Delhi
NSUI protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Varun Choudhary and other members being detained by the police during their protest demanding the restoration of fellowships and scholarships for SC, ST, OBC, minority and marginalized students, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi.

16/19
Congress protest in Meerut
Congress protest in Meerut | Photo: PTI

Congress members stage a protest against the Meerut Municipal Corporation, in Meerut, UP.

17/19
Nuns from Kerala released on bail from Chhattisgarh jail
Nuns from Kerala released on bail from Chhattisgarh jail | Photo: PTI

Two nuns from Kerala, who were arrested on the charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, being welcomed after they were released from Durg Central Jail after a special court granted them bail, in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

18/19
Protest against the arrest of Kerala nuns
Protest against the arrest of Kerala nuns | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Agitators during a protest by nuns, priests, Christian leaders and supporters against the arrest of two Kerala nuns on allegations of forcible conversion and trafficking in Chhattisgarh, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

19/19
IND vs ENG: 5th Test Day 3 - Akash Deep celebrates his half century
IND vs ENG: 5th Test Day 3 - Akash Deep celebrates his half century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's batter Akash Deep celebrates his half century during the third day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball