Sports

Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action

Sports News Live Updates, 3 May 2024: Bangladesh are set to host Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting from today in Chattogram. In IPL, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium. In women's cricket, West Indies women will lock horns with Pakistan women in the 5th T20I in Karachi. In tennis, the semifinal matches of the Madrid Open 2024 will commence from today. Football sees Luton Town in action against Everton FC in the EPL. Follow all the live scores and updates of the worldwide sporting action for today, 3 May 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
3 May 2024
3 May 2024
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza with Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with the T20I trophy before the start of the series. Photo: X/ @BCBtigers

English Premier League: Chelsea Beat Tottenham 2-0

Advertisement

Sports News Live Blog, 3 May 2024

Bangladesh are set to host Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting from Friday in Chattogram. In IPL, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In women's cricket West Indies women will lock horns with Pakistan women in the 5th T20I in Karachi. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers matches will also be played. In tennis, the semifinal matches of the Madrid Open 2024 will be in action. In football, Luton Town will be in action against Everton FC in the Premier League matches. Follow all the live scores and updates of the worldwide sporting action for today, 3 May 2024, here.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face Media - As It Happened