Bangladesh are set to host Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting from Friday in Chattogram. In IPL, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In women's cricket West Indies women will lock horns with Pakistan women in the 5th T20I in Karachi. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers matches will also be played. In tennis, the semifinal matches of the Madrid Open 2024 will be in action. In football, Luton Town will be in action against Everton FC in the Premier League matches. Follow all the live scores and updates of the worldwide sporting action for today, 3 May 2024, here.