IPL 2024 Playoffs: Do Hardik Pandya-Led Mumbai Indians Stand A Chance Of Finishing In The Top Four? Scenarios Explained

Mumbai Indians play Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3. Prior to this fixture, MI were dealt a blow when they suffered a heart-breaking four-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. (Preview | Streaming | Full Coverage)
The defeat meant MI have only six points on the IPL point table from 10 matches and need four more to advanced further.
So the question remains - Can Mumbai Indians qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs? Here is the explainer:
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians might have lost seven games in the IPL 2024 but the five-time champions, interestingly, have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Albeit mathematically, Hardik Pandya's men need victories under their belt and could progress sans the net run rate (NRR).
Besides the above, MI will have to also depend on other results going their way if they are to progress to the IPL 2024 playoffs. They will need atleast two sides gather as many wins as possible from the bottom-half teams.
IPL 2024 Points Table
Advertisement
Explained - So if Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders claim victories from four out of their five matches, they will have 24 and 20 points, respectively. Thus, KKR must beat GT and LSG and then KL Rahul's side must lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad and both sides should have 12 points.
MI will also require CSK to chip in and help them progress to the playoffs.
Even if LSG end up beating SRH, MI can still make it further if KL Rahul-led side lose their two games to RR and KKR. In such case, Chennai and Delhi might not win more games.
PBKS don't win anymore games and SRH manage just one win with GT and RCB do not make it to 14 points. This scenario will lead to MI tying up with LSG on 14 points in the third and fourth spot in the IPL 2024 point table and only NRR separating them.
What Are Mumbai Indians' Remaining IPL 2024 Fixtures?
vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 3 May
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on 6 May
vs Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kolkata on 11 May
vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on 17 May.