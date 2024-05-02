Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. MI are second from bottom and could go last if RCB win their match against GT. As for KKR, with six wins in nine games have yielded them 12 points and are second position in the IPL points table. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
For Mumbai Indians, the race to the IPL playoffs seems lost even though the five-time winners have five more games to play.
Even if Mumbai Indians win each of these, they can only get to 16 points and somewhere in the middle of the points table — not necessarily challenging those who have been consistently good.
Advertisement
MI vs KKR Pitch Report
The Wankhede track is a batting paradise and the average 1st innings score here is 170. MI's last match here was against CSK where the Men In Yellow scored 206/4 with MI posting 186/6 in return and losing by 20 runs.
MI vs KKR Mumbai Weather Report
The weather in Mumbai on May 3, Friday could be around 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 57%.
MI vs KKR Fantasy XI
Ishan Kishan, Philip Salt, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mitchell Starc
Advertisement
MI vs KKR Head To Head
Mumbai Indians have faced Kolkata Knight Riders 32 times in IPL history with MI winning 23 of those games to KKR's 9. The highest score in this fixture is 232 by Kolkata Knight Riders whereas Mumbai's is 210.
MI vs KKR Win Prediction
Google predictor says MI has 54% chance of winning this fixture to KKR's 46%.
Teams (from):
: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Allah Ghazanfar, Phil Salt.