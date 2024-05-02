Cricket

IPL 2024: Who Will Win Tomorrow's MI Vs KKR Match?

MI Vs KKR Tomorrow's IPL tomorrow's match prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) badly need a win and will face an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Here are today's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Advertisement

IPL 2024: LSG vs MI
IPL 2024: MI welcome playoff seeking KKR Photo: AP
info_icon

Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. MI are second from bottom and could go last if RCB win their match against GT. As for KKR, with six wins in nine games have yielded them 12 points and are second position in the IPL points table. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

For Mumbai Indians, the race to the IPL playoffs seems lost even though the five-time winners have five more games to play.

Even if Mumbai Indians win each of these, they can only get to 16 points and somewhere in the middle of the points table — not necessarily challenging those who have been consistently good.

Advertisement

MI vs KKR Pitch Report

The Wankhede track is a batting paradise and the average 1st innings score here is 170. MI's last match here was against CSK where the Men In Yellow scored 206/4 with MI posting 186/6 in return and losing by 20 runs.

MI vs KKR Mumbai Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai on May 3, Friday could be around 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 57%.

Rohit Sharma bats during match 29 of Indian Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not A Big Fan' Of Impact Player Rule - Here's Why

BY Outlook Sports Desk

MI vs KKR Fantasy XI

Ishan Kishan, Philip Salt, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mitchell Starc

Advertisement

MI vs KKR Head To Head

Mumbai Indians have faced Kolkata Knight Riders 32 times in IPL history with MI winning 23 of those games to KKR's 9. The highest score in this fixture is 232 by Kolkata Knight Riders whereas Mumbai's is 210.

MI vs KKR Win Prediction

Google predictor says MI has 54% chance of winning this fixture to KKR's 46%.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Allah Ghazanfar, Phil Salt.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg