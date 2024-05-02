Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. MI are second from bottom and could go last if RCB win their match against GT. As for KKR, with six wins in nine games have yielded them 12 points and are second position in the IPL points table. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)