MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for their inaugural clash of the 2024 Indian Premier League season slated to be played on May 3, Friday at the Wankhede Stadium. (Key Stats | Preview)
Kolkata Knight Riders, currently placed second in the standings are relentlessly heading towards their third title of Indian Premier League. They boast a powerhouse team showcasing the batting skills of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, along with the bowling prowess of Harshit Rana and Andre Russell. Shreyas Iyer's side have won 6 of the 9 matches played so far.
Mumbai Indians are experiencing a downturn in their fortunes this time. Apparently, Hardik Pandya's captaincy hasn't had the same impact as it did with the Gujarat Titans previously. Currently placed second to the bottom in the points table, the five-time champions have played 10 matches and won just 3 of them.
Mumbai Indians maintains their superiority in head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders. MI and KKR have met 31 times before in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, the Indians have secured 23 wins, while the Riders have won only 9 times.
Where to watch the MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch MI Vs KKR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.