MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Team Total

One of the most anticipated clash of the 2024 Indian Premier League kicks off on Friday as the resolute Kolkata Knight Riders take on the struggling Mumbai Indians for the first time this season. Check out the key stats from the MI vs KKR - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, team total

Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2024 is set to electrify the environment of the Wankhede Stadium as the struggling Mumbai Indians will face the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders for their inaugural clash of the season on May 3, Friday. (Preview | Streaming)

So far in the season the Shreyas Iyer's side have scored 200+ regularly featuring the batting prowess of Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh. Andre Russel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Harshit Rana have shone brightly with their balls contributing to the team's victory in six out of the nine matches played so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians currently placed second to the bottom, find themselves in a tough spot. Despite having the batting power of the hitman Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and skipper Hardik Pandya's stellar all-rounding the team with 5 IPL trophies have won only 3 out of the 10 matches played this season.

Before the MI vs KKR match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry

MI Vs KKR: Head-To-Head Record


The five-time champions team maintains their superiority when the head-to-head record against any team, including Kolkata Knight Riders. MI and KKR have met 31 times before in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, the Indians have secured 23 wins, while the Riders have won only 9 times.

MI Vs KKR: Highest Run-Scorers

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest runs in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL fixtures with a sublime 109 runs off 60 balls during 2012 season leading MI to victory by 27 runs. Next comes Venkateshwar Iyer with 104 runs off 51 balls smashed during the 2023 season, that honored him as the player of the match, despite KKR's loss.

MI Vs KKR: Highest Wicket-Takers


Jaspirt Bumrah's bowling figure of 5/10 remains the best in the MI vs KKR Indian Premier League matches. Andre Russell stands second in the line with 5/15 figure followed by Sunil Narine's 4/15.

MI Vs KKR: Highest Team Total


The highest team total between the fixture of MI vs KKR is 232/2 achieved by the Knight Riders in the 2019 IPL season. The massive total resulted in a 34-run defeat for Mumbai Indians.

