MI Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Team Total

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest runs in the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL fixtures with a sublime 109 runs off 60 balls during 2012 season leading MI to victory by 27 runs. Next comes Venkateshwar Iyer with 104 runs off 51 balls smashed during the 2023 season, that honored him as the player of the match, despite KKR's loss.