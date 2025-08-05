India Reaffirms Support For South China Sea During Marcos Visit

India reiterated that the South China Sea is part of global commons and supports freedom of navigation under UNCLOS 1982.
India and the Philippines conducted a bilateral naval exercise amid China's objections.
Modi and Marcos elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with plans for expanded trade and a one-year e-visa waiver for Filipino nationals.
India has reaffirmed its stance on the South China Sea, calling it a part of the "global commons" and stressing the importance of freedom of navigation under international law. The comments came during the ongoing visit of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following a joint naval exercise held between the two countries off the Philippine coast.
Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran was responding to questions about China’s reaction to the naval drills involving Indian warships INS Delhi, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan, which took place from August 3–4 and concluded as Marcos arrived in India for a five-day visit, as reported by PTI.
China’s embassy spokesperson, in a post on X, said that external involvement in the South China Sea through “joint patrols” undermines regional stability. While India wasn’t named directly, the comment came soon after the bilateral maritime engagement.
Kumaran emphasised that any disputes in the region should be resolved peacefully, without threats or use of force, and highlighted that India’s position would also be reflected in the joint statement released by both sides, as reported by PTI.
During talks with Prime Minister Modi, President Marcos discussed bilateral defence cooperation, including exports of systems like the BrahMos missile. Other discussions covered capacity building, joint exercises, and maritime security.
On the civilian side, the two nations agreed to boost ties across trade, space, and people-to-people exchange. Modi announced plans for a direct flight between Delhi and Manila to begin by October 2025, while India offered a one-year gratis e-tourist visa for Filipino nationals starting August, PTI reported.
Philippines President Marcos expressed interest in using Indian space technology for applications such as weather prediction and disaster relief. India is open to launching Philippine satellites and providing technical support for satellite development.
The talks also touched on setting the stage for a preferential trade agreement in the future. India has invited the Philippines to participate in the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which tracks maritime security.
To commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, a joint postal stamp was also released during the visit.