News Organisation 'Kashmir Times' Office Raided By J&K Police

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the independent news organisation, Kashmir Times, on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country.
An official told PTI that a case has been registered against the newspaper for "glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country."
The SIA did a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers.
The case has been lodged against the newspaper and its promoters, and they are likely to be questioned.