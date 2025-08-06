ICC Rankings: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Achieve Career-Best After Oval Heroics; Atkinson, Brook Also Climb

ICC Rankings: Siraj, adjudged Player of the Match for his superb 9/190, has jumped 12 spots to a career-best 15th position in the ICC Test bowling rankings, reaching 674 rating points. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, who played a crucial role in the tense fourth innings with four wickets, has also achieved his highest-ever ranking, rising to 59th

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have achieved career-best positions in the latest ICC Test rankings following their crucial roles in India’s thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The Indian fast bowlers produced match-defining performances, helping India level the series 2-2 in dramatic fashion.

Siraj, who was named Player of the Match for his nine-wicket haul (9/190), has surged 12 places to 15th in the bowling rankings, with a career-high 674 rating points. Krishna, who played a pivotal role in the tense fourth innings with four wickets, has climbed to 59th, also his best ranking to date.

The duo also etched their names in Indian cricket history books, becoming only the second Indian pair to claim four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test match. The feat was previously achieved by legendary spinners Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna against Australia in Delhi in 1969.

On the England side, fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue also made significant gains after picking up eight wickets each at The Oval. Atkinson has broken into the top ten of the Test bowling rankings for the first time, while Tongue has climbed 14 places to reach 46th.

In the batting charts, England’s Joe Root continues to reign supreme at the top. His teammate Harry Brook, who scored a rapid 111 off 98 balls at The Oval, has moved back to second position, underlining his growing stature in world cricket. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal also returns to the top five, climbing to fifth after a fluent 118 in the second innings of the final Test.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry is another big mover in the Test rankings. The seamer, who bagged nine wickets in a recent victory over Zimbabwe, has risen to a career-best fourth place and surpassed 800 rating points for the first time in his career. Daryl Mitchell, who scored 80 in the same match, has re-entered the top ten in the batters’ rankings.

In the Men’s T20I rankings, Pakistan’s young batting trio of Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, and Sahibzada Farhan made noticeable strides after a 2-1 series win over the West Indies. Nawaz climbed 24 spots to 30th, Ayub rose 25 places to joint-37th, while Farhan jumped 34 spots to 63rd.

Among the bowlers, left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem gained 69 positions to joint-34th after an impressive series, returning tight figures of 1-20, 1-19, and 1-20. Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed three wickets in each of the first two T20Is and earned Player of the Series honours, jumped 51 places to reach 56th in the bowling rankings.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

