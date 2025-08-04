WI Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Star As Pakistan Clinch Series 2-1

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs in third T20I to win series 2-1.
Pakistan gave a 190-run target to West Indies who could only reach 176/6.
Sahibzada Farhan scored 74 runs to get the Player of the Match.
Pakistan defeated West Indies in the third T20I to win the series 2-1 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 3. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub were the stars for Pakistan as the opening duo batted 16.2 overs to put up a 138-run alliance to set the foundation of the win.
Check out the important updates from the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I.
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Toss Update
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Playing XI
West Indies Playing XI: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
Batting first, Ayub and Farhan started cautiously and then upped the ante to raise their respective half-centuries. Ayub scored 65 while Farhan managed 74. The duo scored the overwhelming majority of Pakistan's total of 189/4.
West Indies were kept in the chase by Alick Athanaze and Sherfane Rutherford who both scored half-centuries at decent pace. The game was still in balance when left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqim delievered a spectacular 3-run 18th over, taking the wicket of Roston Chase.
38 runs were needed from two overs but Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali managed to close the game well for Pakistan, helping the team gain a 13-run win.
Full Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat
West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jediah Blades