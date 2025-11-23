Who Won Yesterday's Match? PAK Vs SL Match Result, Top Players - All You Need To Know

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Rawalpindi to take the lead in their T20I tri-series, which also includes Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka, who were hoping to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Zimbabwe, scored just 128-7 as Pakistan chased down their target in 15.3 overs.
Kamil Mishara (22 off 12) got off to a quick start before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf (1-15), while Mohammad Nawaz (3-16) removed Kusal Perera (25) and Dasun Shanaka (0) in back-to-back deliveries.
Janith Liyanage scored an unbeaten 41 for the tourists, but Pakistan showed few signs of struggle during their chase.
Opener Sahibzada Farhan led the way with the bat, hitting six boundaries and five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 80 off just 45 balls.
Saim Ayub (20) and Babar Azam (16) contributed while watching Farhan's big hitting from the other end, with Pakistan now sitting top of the table with two wins from two.
Data Debrief: 1,000 up for Ayub
Pakistan have now won four consecutive men’s T20Is for the first time since October-November 2022.
Pakistan's strength in the field was also on display, with Mohammad Wasim running out Kusal Mendis.
Bangladesh (15) are the only full-member team to have made more run outs than Pakistan (12) in men's T20Is in 2025.
It was also a landmark day for Ayub as his 20 saw him become the ninth Pakistan batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is.