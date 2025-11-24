Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I, Tri Nation Series 2025: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs ZIM Match?

Pakistan qualified for the Tri-series semi-final beating Zimbabwe by 69 runs
Sahibzada Farhan and Babar Azam hit half-centuries
Usman Tariq's dismantled Zimbabwe's batting order with his hattrick
Pakistan booked their place in the T20 tri-series final with a comprehensive 69-run win over Zimbabwe on Sunday, powered by a hat-trick from Usman Tariq.
Fresh off a dominant victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday, Pakistan picked up right where they left off in Rawalpindi, reaching 195-5 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Sahibzada Farhan (63) and Babar Azam (74) led the way for the hosts, with a breathtaking cameo from Fakhar Zaman (27 off 10 deliveries) adding the final flourish.
Zimbabwe's chase, which was daunting to begin with, got off to a poor start as the visitors were reduced to 25-3 inside four overs, with Brian Bennett (nine), Tadiwanashe Marumani (four), and Brendan Taylor (eight) all dismissed cheaply.
Ryan Burl (67 not out) offered some resistance, but saw wickets fall in quick clusters at the other end.
Tariq delivered the decisive blow in the 10th over, claiming a brilliant hat-trick. Tony Munyonga (one) was caught at short fine leg, Tashinga Musekiwa (0) was bowled next ball, and Wellington Masakadza (0) fell in the deep to complete the trio of dismissals.
Having sealed their spot with three wins from three, Pakistan will now face one of Sri Lanka or Zimbabwe in the final next weekend.
Data Debrief: Tariq joins esteemed company
Playing just his second T20I after debuting against South Africa earlier this month, Tariq became only the fourth Pakistan bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick.
He joins the esteemed company of Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz as the only others to achieve this feat.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, found a late silver lining. Burl and Ngarava's 44-run stand is now their highest 10th-wicket partnership in T20Is, surpassing the previous record of 29 set by Chris Mpofu and Donald Tiripano against the Netherlands in June 2019.