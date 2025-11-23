Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Usman Tariq Becomes 4th Pakistani To Achieve This Feat - Check

Usman Tariq entered history books by becoming only the 4th Pakistani bowler to register a hat-trick in the shortest format

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Usman Tariq Becomes 4th Pakistani To Achieve This Feat - Check
Screengrab from Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe live stream of the T20I Tri Nation Series Photo: Sony Liv
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Usman Tariq enters history books with hat-trick against Zimbabwe

  • He becomes only the 4th Pakistani to do so in T20 cricket

  • Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 59 runs

Pakistan's right-arm off-spinner Usman Tariq entered history books by becoming only the 4th Pakistani bowler to register a hat-trick in the shortest format. He did so during match number 4 of the 2025 T20I Tri-Nation series.

Usman Tariq's sensational spell, which saw him become the man of the match, helped Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 69 runs in an one-sided affair at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. With this victory, the hosts qualified for the finale of the Tri series.

The Green Army had won the toss and posted 195 runs on the board after batting first. Sahibzada Farhan struck a fast-paced half-century, scoring 63 off 41. He stood for a solid 103-run partnership with Babar Azam, who also smashed 74 off 52.

The duo's half-century was complimented by Fakhar Zaman, who struck 27 off just 10 balls to help Pakistan finish strong.

In response, Zimbabwe were off to a crumbling start, losing 4 wickets at a score of just 59 with Sikander Raza (23 off 18) scoring the most runs in the top-order.

In the 10th over, Usman Tariq added more misery for the Zimbabweans with his stunning hat-trick that left the visitors reeling at 60/7.

Related Content
Related Content

He began his spell by getting Tony Munyonga (1 off 7) before dismantling Tashinga Musekiwa's stumps, and then immediately followed up by sending Wellington Masakadza back for consecutive golden ducks.

He became only the 4th Pakistani to scalp a T20I hat-trick and joined the likes of Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz.

Usman Tariq rounded off his spell with the wicket of Tinotenda Maposa for 3 off 10. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket each while Mohammad Nawaz registered a brace as Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for just 126.

Pakistan Bowlers To Register T20I Hat-Tricks

Usman Tariq - vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi (2025)

Faheem Ashraf – vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (2017/18)

Mohammad Hasnain – vs Sri Lanka, Lahore (2019/20)

Mohammad Nawaz – vs Afghanistan, Sharjah (2025)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  3. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  4. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

  5. Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? South African, Who Has Indian Roots, Hit Maiden Ton In Guwahati

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Bengaluru: BPO Managers Rescued After Gang Posing As Police Kidnaps And Extorts Rs 8.9 Lakh

  4. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

  5. Himachal Pilot’s Mortal Remains To Reach Native Village Today

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not My Final Offer’ As Allies Raise Concerns

  2. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  3. G20 Summit Opens With Early Adoption Of Declaration Despite US Objections

  4. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start