Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Usman Tariq Becomes 4th Pakistani To Achieve This Feat - Check

Usman Tariq enters history books with hat-trick against Zimbabwe
He becomes only the 4th Pakistani to do so in T20 cricket
Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 59 runs
Pakistan's right-arm off-spinner Usman Tariq entered history books by becoming only the 4th Pakistani bowler to register a hat-trick in the shortest format. He did so during match number 4 of the 2025 T20I Tri-Nation series.
Usman Tariq's sensational spell, which saw him become the man of the match, helped Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 69 runs in an one-sided affair at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium. With this victory, the hosts qualified for the finale of the Tri series.
The Green Army had won the toss and posted 195 runs on the board after batting first. Sahibzada Farhan struck a fast-paced half-century, scoring 63 off 41. He stood for a solid 103-run partnership with Babar Azam, who also smashed 74 off 52.
The duo's half-century was complimented by Fakhar Zaman, who struck 27 off just 10 balls to help Pakistan finish strong.
In response, Zimbabwe were off to a crumbling start, losing 4 wickets at a score of just 59 with Sikander Raza (23 off 18) scoring the most runs in the top-order.
In the 10th over, Usman Tariq added more misery for the Zimbabweans with his stunning hat-trick that left the visitors reeling at 60/7.
He began his spell by getting Tony Munyonga (1 off 7) before dismantling Tashinga Musekiwa's stumps, and then immediately followed up by sending Wellington Masakadza back for consecutive golden ducks.
He became only the 4th Pakistani to scalp a T20I hat-trick and joined the likes of Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz.
Usman Tariq rounded off his spell with the wicket of Tinotenda Maposa for 3 off 10. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket each while Mohammad Nawaz registered a brace as Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for just 126.
Pakistan Bowlers To Register T20I Hat-Tricks
Usman Tariq - vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi (2025)
Faheem Ashraf – vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (2017/18)
Mohammad Hasnain – vs Sri Lanka, Lahore (2019/20)
Mohammad Nawaz – vs Afghanistan, Sharjah (2025)