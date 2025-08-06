Taylor Fritz, of the United States, celebrates during his win over, Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, serves to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, hits a forehand return to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after winning a point against Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, hits a forehand to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Ben Shelton of the United States, hits a forehand to Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during quarterfinal tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.
Clara Tauson, of Denmark, celebrates her win over Madison Keys, of the United States, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts during her game against Clara Tauson, of Denmark, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.
Clara Tauson, of Denmark, hits a return to Madison Keys, of the United States, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.