Tennis

Canadian Open 2025: Fritz, Shelton Lead All- American Showdown; Osaka Cruises Into Semis

Second seed Taylor Fritz powered past No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals, striking 20 aces—including one on match point—in breezy and hazy conditions. The 27-year-old American came out blazing, winning the first eight points and racing to a 4-1 lead before closing out the opening set. In other semis, No. 4 seed Ben Shelton cruised past Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. Ind women's quarterfinals, Naomi Osaka stormed into her first Canadian Open semifinal with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina on Tuesday night, marking her best WTA 1000 run since the 2022 Miami final. The four-time Grand Slam champion will face No. 16 seed Clara Tauson, who stunned Australian Open winner Madison Keys 6-1, 6-4 to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season.