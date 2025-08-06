Tennis

Canadian Open 2025: Fritz, Shelton Lead All- American Showdown; Osaka Cruises Into Semis

Second seed Taylor Fritz powered past No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals, striking 20 aces—including one on match point—in breezy and hazy conditions. The 27-year-old American came out blazing, winning the first eight points and racing to a 4-1 lead before closing out the opening set. In other semis, No. 4 seed Ben Shelton cruised past Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. Ind women's quarterfinals, Naomi Osaka stormed into her first Canadian Open semifinal with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina on Tuesday night, marking her best WTA 1000 run since the 2022 Miami final. The four-time Grand Slam champion will face No. 16 seed Clara Tauson, who stunned Australian Open winner Madison Keys 6-1, 6-4 to reach her second WTA 1000 semifinal of the season.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Toronto: Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, celebrates during his win over, Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Toronto: Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, serves to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Toronto: Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Taylor Fritz vs Andrey Rublev | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, hits a forehand return to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Toronto: Ben Shelton vs Alex De Minaur
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Ben Shelton vs Alex De Minaur | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after winning a point against Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Toronto: Ben Shelton vs Alex De Minaur
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Ben Shelton vs Alex De Minaur | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Alex De Minaur, of Australia, hits a forehand to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Toronto: Ben Shelton vs Alex De Minaur
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Ben Shelton vs Alex De Minaur | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Ben Shelton of the United States, hits a forehand to Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Montreal: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Montreal: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during quarterfinal tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Montreal: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Montreal: Clara Tauson vs Madison Keys
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Clara Tauson vs Madison Keys | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Clara Tauson, of Denmark, celebrates her win over Madison Keys, of the United States, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Montreal: Clara Tauson vs Madison Keys
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Clara Tauson vs Madison Keys | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts during her game against Clara Tauson, of Denmark, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.

Canadian Open 2025 National Bank Open tennis in Montreal: Clara Tauson vs Madison Keys
Canadian Open 2025 Quarter-finals: Clara Tauson vs Madison Keys | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Clara Tauson, of Denmark, hits a return to Madison Keys, of the United States, during quarterfinal action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal.

