Satya Pal Malik: Politician Who Played By His Own Rules

Despite his polarising nature, Malik was a man of principle, often drawing on his rural upbringing to make his point. His predictions, including his forecast that the BJP would fare worse in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, demonstrated that he was no typical politician. He was, by nature, unpredictable—someone who could surprise even those closest to him. His allegations about corruption were just one part of his legacy. He was also aware of the personal toll that politics and his outspokenness had taken on him, often talking about the CBI raids on his property and the unsettling surveillance he felt as one who had turned from insider to outcast.