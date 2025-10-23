Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Session Begins with Clash Over Satya Pal Malik Obituary Reference

Autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly begins with tributes to former Governor Satya Pal Malik and six ex-legislators, leading to exchanges between National Conference and BJP over his role in 2019 Article 370 abrogation.

Autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
Autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Photo: X
  • Assembly paid tributes to Satya Pal Malik, who died August 5, 2025, and six former legislators including Gulchain Singh Charak and Dina Nath Bhagat.

  • NC MLA Veeri called Malik's tenure controversial; BJP's Randhawa highlighted his five-state governorship and August 5 coincidence, prompting NC protests.

  • CPI(M)'s Tarigami called for assessment of actions; AIP's Khursheed noted Malik's honesty; CM Abdullah mentioned Malik's roles and time-suited decisions.

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced on October 23, 2025, with obituary references to former Governor Satya Pal Malik and six former legislators. The references to Malik, who died on August 5, 2025, led to exchanges between National Conference members and opposition BJP legislators.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather paid homage to Satya Pal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir; Gulchain Singh Charak, former Minister; Dina Nath Bhagat, former MLA; Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, former MLC; Ramesh Arora, former MLC; Sardar Mohammad Akhlaq Khan, former MLC; and Mohammad Sultan Pandithpori, former legislator.

NC MLA Bashir Veeri referred to Malik's tenure as controversial. BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma requested that Veeri's remarks be expunged from the record. Speaker Rather declined the request and urged respect for the deceased.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa stated that August 5, 2019, was a historic day for the abrogation of Article 370. He noted that Malik served as governor of five states, including Bihar, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya. Randhawa mentioned that Malik's death coincided with August 5 this year.

The remarks by Randhawa led to protests from NC MLAs. NC MLA Nazir Gurezi stated that Malik's actions were unconstitutional.

CPI(M) MLA M.Y. Tarigami said that obituary references allow assessment of public officials' actions within levels of decency. Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed described Malik as the last governor of J&K and an honest politician who raised farmers' issues.

Congress leader G.A. Mir described Malik as outspoken and popular. PDP MLA Rafiq Naik said tributes should remain respectful.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that Malik served as MLA, MP, Minister at the Centre, and governor. He said Malik took decisions that suited the time.

Before the session, NC and Congress MLAs held a silent protest outside the assembly demanding the release of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, arrested under the Public Safety Act in September 2025. PDP MLA Rafiq Naik raised the issue during references, and Speaker Rather noted that Mehraj Malik is still alive

