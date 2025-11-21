Tremors Felt Across Kolkata After 5.7 Quake Hits Bangladesh

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district on Friday morning, with tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati and other parts of eastern India.
In Dhaka, three pedestrians died after the railing of a five-storey building collapsed during the tremor.
Tremors were felt across West Bengal, including Kolkata, and parts of the Northeast on Friday morning after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, according to the IMD.
The quake hit at 10:08 am, with the epicentre around 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in Bangladesh at a depth of 10 km.
People in Kolkata, Guwahati and neighbouring areas rushed out of homes and offices as a precaution, though no damage has been reported from India so far.
In Bangladesh, three pedestrians died in Dhaka’s Bongshal area after the railing of a five-storey building collapsed during the tremor, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
Bongshal police duty officer Ashish Kumar Ghosh said the victims were taken to hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival and the third died later at Mitford Hospital. Witnesses told the Dhaka Tribune that the railing suddenly gave way as the quake struck.
Officials from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the quake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Madhabdi, Narsingdi. Tremors were reportedly felt in Chandpur, Nilphamari, Sitakunda, Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Patuakhali, Bogura, Barisal and Moulvibazar.
(with inputs from The New Indian Express)