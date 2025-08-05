The Controversial Satyapal Malik

Malik held several senior posts in the National Democratic Alliance government, including serving as the Governor of Bihar in 2017, before being appointed Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018. It was during his tenure that Article 370 was abrogated. However, many critics argue that due constitutional procedure was not followed when he gave assent to the bill for its abrogation. Malik himself stated in an interview that “I was told a day before that a letter had been sent to me, which I should open in the morning and approve immediately. It was their [the BJP’s] government. Whether they wanted to keep it or remove it, why would I object?”