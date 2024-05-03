SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's (May 2) Indian Premier League (IPL) match? Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball as Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a closely-fought one-run victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Winning the toss and opting to bat first, SRH were given a fast start by Travis Head (58) as they coasted to 201/3 in their 20 overs. Nitish Reddy (76) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) remained unbeaten as they helped the home team get past the 200-run barrier yet again.
For RR, Avesh Khan picked up two wickets whereas Sandeep Sharma picked up one. In reply, RR lost Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the very first over of the run-chase.
It was then down to Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77) to lift them back up as the duo took the side closer to victory.
However, SRH bowlers fought back valiantly and Kumar (3/41) bowled a brilliant last over to dismiss Rovman Powell as SRH won by one run and handed RR's their second defeat of the IPL 2024 season.
Points Table Update
With this victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad have moved in the fourth place of the IPL 2024 points table. Rajasthan Royals are still sitting pretty at the top with 16 points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad next play Mumbai Indians on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium whereas the following day, Rajasthan Royals are in action against Delhi Capitals.