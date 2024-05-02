SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins & Co Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Impact Substitutes
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat
Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat
Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Pitch Report:
The pitch is rock-hard and looks flat. Looks like a batting-friendly surface with not much assistance to the spinners. Fast bowlers might get extra bounce if they hit hard. The square boundaries are 61 metres and 64 metres and the straight boundary is 73 metres. A high-scoring match is on the cards.
SRH Vs RR, Full Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are on the verge of being the first team to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, after starting on a high note, have lost the last two matches while chasing the target. Two consecutive defeats have pushed them to the fifth position in the points table with five wins in nine games. The all-round performance of RR have resulted in their immense success so far but SRH need some stability in the middle-order. The home advantage is going to help them in Hyderabad, but RR have always found a way to win games this season. Let's see what happens today. Here are the live cricket scores and updates on the SRH Vs RR match of the IPL 2024. (Streaming)