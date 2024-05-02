SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Pat Cummins & Co Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are on the verge of being the first team to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, after starting on a high note, have lost the last two matches while chasing the target. Two consecutive defeats have pushed them to the fifth position in the points table with five wins in nine games. The all-round performance of RR have resulted in their immense success so far but SRH need some stability in the middle-order. The home advantage is going to help them in Hyderabad, but RR have always found a way to win games this season. Let's see what happens today. Here are the live cricket scores and updates on the SRH Vs RR match of the IPL 2024. (Streaming)