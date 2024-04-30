Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is all set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 02, 2024. (More Cricket News)
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five matches and lost four, placing them in fourth position on the points table. Eager to regain their winning momentum, the Sunrisers are gearing up for an important match.
Meanwhile, the Royals have had a strong start to the season, winning eight matches and losing just one. They currently lead the points table and are keen to maintain their winning streak.
With the Royals aiming to continue their dominance and the Sunrisers seeking to turn the tide in their favor, this match holds significant importance for both teams in shaping the future of the tournament, particularly for the Sunrisers.
Advertisement
SRH vs RR Head-to-Head
SRH and RR have faced each other 18 times in the tournament, with both winning 9 matches each.
Live Streaming Details Of SRH vs RR in IPL 2024
When will the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The SRH vs RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Advertisement
Where to watch the SRH vs RR match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Squad
SRH: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
RR: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa, Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan.