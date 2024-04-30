Cricket

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five matches and lost four, placing them in fourth position on the points table. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have had a strong start to the season, winning eight matches and losing just one

Advertisement

IPL 2023: RR vs SRH
info_icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is all set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 02, 2024. (More Cricket News)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won five matches and lost four, placing them in fourth position on the points table. Eager to regain their winning momentum, the Sunrisers are gearing up for an important match.

Meanwhile, the Royals have had a strong start to the season, winning eight matches and losing just one. They currently lead the points table and are keen to maintain their winning streak.

With the Royals aiming to continue their dominance and the Sunrisers seeking to turn the tide in their favor, this match holds significant importance for both teams in shaping the future of the tournament, particularly for the Sunrisers.

Advertisement

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head

SRH and RR have faced each other 18 times in the tournament, with both winning 9 matches each.

Live Streaming Details Of SRH vs RR in IPL 2024

When will the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The SRH vs RR will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

Rinku Singh plays a shot against Australia during the fourth T20 cricket match in Raipur - AP
India's Team For ICC T20 WC 2024: Rinku Singh's Absence Angers Fans; BCCI's X Post Flooded With Fuming Comments

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Advertisement

Where to watch the SRH vs RR match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Squad

SRH: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh,  Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

RR: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa, Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For Dalits, SC/STs Go To Muslims...' Says PM Modi