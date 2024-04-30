Cricket

India's Team For ICC T20 WC 2024: Rinku Singh's Absence Angers Fans; BCCI's X Post Flooded With Fuming Comments

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: KKR middle-order batter Rinku Singh was not part of the Final 15 announced by the BCCI, a decision which has not gone down well with some of the fanbase

AP
Rinku Singh plays a shot against Australia during the fourth T20 cricket match in Raipur Photo: AP
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, April 30, announced the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Top stars such as KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Sandeep Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad among others were not part of the 15-man squad. (More Cricket News)

But the absence of Rinku Singh from the final squad riled up the netizens, who were not happy to see the KKR batter's name in the final list.

Fans were not happy that the fact BCCI did not pick Rinku for the marquee event starting in June.

Sanju Samson is one of the two wicketkeeper's in India's 15-men T20 World Cup squad - X/@rajasthanroyals
India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Rewarded For IPL 2024 Big Show

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Worst decision to not select Rinku Singh," wrote one user wrote.

"Is there any justification for dropping Rinku Singh?", another user wrote.

“Rinku Singh deserved to be in the main squad man, he's given his everything in T20Is. Just considering his current IPL performance is not justified," came from another.

Speaking of the KKR batter, the left-handed batter has had no joy whatsoever in the IPL 2024. In 9 matches played, Rinku has scored mere 123 runs at a strike rate of 150.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad:

Here is the India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, as announced by BCCI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Despite the furore around Rinku, the KKR batter has been named in the reserves alongside the likes of Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

